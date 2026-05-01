Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,609 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $101,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $241,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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