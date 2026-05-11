Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Position Decreased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 66,041 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $75,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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