Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Position Reduced by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 15,772 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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