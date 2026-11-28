Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,743 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,040,373 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,900,078,000 after buying an additional 8,112,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,704,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 31,745,979 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,128,850,000 after buying an additional 3,574,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,385,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.73 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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