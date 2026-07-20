Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SUI opened at $121.52 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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