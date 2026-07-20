Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $18.31 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,842 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

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