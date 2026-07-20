Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Will Skyworks (SWKS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. KeyCorp estimates and rating update

KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage points to recent pressure on Skyworks shares after a KeyBanc downgrade, with concerns around growth challenges, margin pressure, and customer concentration risks. What Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)'s Q3 2026 Earnings and KeyBanc Downgrade Mean For Shareholders

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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