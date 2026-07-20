Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 5,928.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $352.07 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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