Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $27.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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