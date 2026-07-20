Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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