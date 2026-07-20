Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AECOM $ACM

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 30,040.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,633 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 13,673.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.0%

ACM opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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