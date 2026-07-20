Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of V2X as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in V2X by 1,157.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 190,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

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V2X Trading Down 0.0%

VVX opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $91.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. V2X's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of V2X from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

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About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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