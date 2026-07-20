Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $508.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $521.95 and its 200-day moving average is $572.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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