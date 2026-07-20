Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,438 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $233.46 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.48 and a 52 week high of $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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