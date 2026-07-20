Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $848.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $949.46 and a 200-day moving average of $602.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here