Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,763 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 60,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Photronics worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Freedom Capital raised shares of Photronics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Photronics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

Photronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). Photronics had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $209.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.450 EPS.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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