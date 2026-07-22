Meiji Yasuda America Inc Acquires 4,230 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Meiji Yasuda America Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after buying an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,510 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,416,425 shares of the company's stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 465,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $288.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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