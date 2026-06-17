Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 769,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,557,000. Clearwater Analytics comprises about 1.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.26% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,566,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,846,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 388,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,492.80. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,632 shares of company stock worth $4,198,091. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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