Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 1,188,914 First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,188,914 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $71,680,000. First American Financial accounts for approximately 20.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.17% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,058 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 414,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company's stock.

First American Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.28. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. First American Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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