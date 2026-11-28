Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 2,315.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,416 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,542 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $217,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,999,837 shares of the company's stock worth $29,169,479,000 after buying an additional 1,073,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,422,392 shares of the company's stock worth $17,745,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,249,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,083,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,312 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,699,432 shares of the company's stock worth $6,059,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,184,340 shares of the company's stock worth $794,577,000 after purchasing an additional 402,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Get Merck & Co., Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. DZ Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7%

MRK opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 350.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard Deluca sold 58,185 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $8,611,961.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,718,469.55. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and animal-health products. The company is known as MSD in markets outside the United States and Canada. Its human-health business focuses on areas including oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, cardiometabolic conditions and immunology. Products include Keytruda, an oncology medicine, and Gardasil, a vaccine against certain types of human papillomavirus.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Merck & Co., Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Merck & Co., Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report