Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC Sells 52,968 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,968 shares during the period. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 1.2% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC's holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities set a $86.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of SEI stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here