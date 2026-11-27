Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY - Free Report) by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.58% of Mercury General worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 272.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21,640.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,929 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 36.8% during the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mercury General

In other Mercury General news, Director Joshua Little bought 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.69 per share, with a total value of $62,017.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,760. This represents a 23.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mercury General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Mercury General from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mercury General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCY

Mercury General Stock Up 0.2%

MCY stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Mercury General Corporation has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $113.06.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Mercury General's payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation is a property and casualty insurance company best known for its personal auto insurance. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the company also offers homeowners, renters, commercial auto, and other insurance products, including umbrella coverage. Founded in 1961, Mercury distributes policies through independent agents and direct-to-consumer channels. California is its primary market, and the company also serves customers in other U.S. states.

Further Reading

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