Meridian Management Co. Purchases 8,530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 983.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.11 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

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More Broadcom News

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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