Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,014 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 410,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $196.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $197.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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