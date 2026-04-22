Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average is $259.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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