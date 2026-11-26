DLD Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 27,369,200 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 0.8% of DLD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.22% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 173,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,623,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 200.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Freedom Capital initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $104.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.91.

View Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Lloyd sold 16,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,610.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,195.56. This trade represents a 21.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $416.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. Its products support clinicians in areas including cardiology, radiology, oncology and endoscopy. The company's portfolio includes devices and accessories for vascular access, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, drainage, biopsy and embolization. Merit serves hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers through direct sales and distribution channels. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, Merit Medical serves customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

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