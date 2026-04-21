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Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 68,910 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in O'Reilly by 89.3% in Q4, buying an additional 68,910 shares to hold 146,040 shares worth about $13.32 million (≈0.9% of the firm's holdings and its 20th-largest position).
  • O'Reilly's latest quarter showed $0.71 EPS (missing the $0.72 estimate) and revenue of $4.41 billion—up 7.8% year-over-year—with FY2026 guidance of 3.10–3.20 EPS.
  • Wall Street consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $110.26, supported by the majority of analysts issuing Buy ratings.
  • Interested in O'Reilly Automotive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,040 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 68,910 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 70,076 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 147,789 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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