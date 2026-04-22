Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,895,000 after purchasing an additional 742,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DTE Energy by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $69,045,000 after buying an additional 338,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5%

DTE stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here