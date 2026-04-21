Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.46 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 446,195 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.19% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 4,688,972 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after buying an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 1,501,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.70%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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