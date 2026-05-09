Merrithew & Thorsten Inc Invests $2.81 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,439 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.0% of Merrithew & Thorsten Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. The firm has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here