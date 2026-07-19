Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.31% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $225,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,741.50. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen sold 442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $39,559.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,790. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,277 shares of company stock valued at $770,122. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $97.94 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.21 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 2.69%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mesa Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: MLAB is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

See Also

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