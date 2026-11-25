Boston Partners reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 261,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,321,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $15,507,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $16,934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 125.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 115,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $755.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Mesa Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mesa Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. develops and manufactures instruments and consumable products used to monitor and control quality in life sciences and other regulated industries. Its offerings support activities such as sterilization and disinfection monitoring, laboratory testing, biopharmaceutical development, and equipment calibration. The company's products include biological and chemical indicators, data loggers, calibration instruments, and tools used in clinical genomics and bioprocessing. Customers use these products to help verify processes, measure conditions, and meet quality requirements.

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