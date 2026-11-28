MidFirst Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MidFirst Bank's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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