Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 269.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Latest Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. President Capital raised Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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