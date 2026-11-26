State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,226 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $1,462,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,854.26. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Article: Meta delegation meets Congress in New Delhi

Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan reported stock sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such planned transactions are less informative than discretionary selling, but insider sales can still add a modest cautionary signal.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

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