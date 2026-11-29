WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,390 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 583,056 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,515,624.16. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on META. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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