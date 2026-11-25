N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,190 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $15,371,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.7% of N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. CICC Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Report on META

More Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Meta Platforms sees $240.4 million in net ETF buying

ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $673.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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