Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,839 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Aristides Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $795.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total value of $21,359,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total transaction of $28,510,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day moving average of $627.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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