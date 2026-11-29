Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,360 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $78,581,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Avala Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. William John Sempolinski acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:META opened at $629.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $671.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,875,854.26. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report