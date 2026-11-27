Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. William John Sempolinski acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Top Meta Platforms Stories

These are some of the META stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $830.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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