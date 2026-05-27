Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $125,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,508 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,409 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $612.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are viewing Meta’s massive AI spending more favorably as analysts and market commentators argue the AI boom could last longer than expected, potentially strengthening the company’s competitive position. Article Title

Investors are viewing Meta’s massive AI spending more favorably as analysts and market commentators argue the AI boom could last longer than expected, potentially strengthening the company’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to frame Meta as a top long-term growth stock and a stock drawing increased investor attention, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to frame Meta as a top long-term growth stock and a stock drawing increased investor attention, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is making a major workforce reduction in Washington state as part of a broader AI-driven restructuring, which may improve efficiency over time but also signals a significant internal reset. Article Title

Meta is making a major workforce reduction in Washington state as part of a broader AI-driven restructuring, which may improve efficiency over time but also signals a significant internal reset. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also getting additional investor and public scrutiny around AI, jobs, and capital allocation, with commentary suggesting the market is still debating whether Meta’s heavy AI investment will pay off. Article Title

The company is also getting additional investor and public scrutiny around AI, jobs, and capital allocation, with commentary suggesting the market is still debating whether Meta’s heavy AI investment will pay off. Neutral Sentiment: JLens is urging shareholders to back a proposal demanding more transparency on content moderation, highlighting ongoing governance and brand-safety concerns ahead of the annual meeting. Article Title

JLens is urging shareholders to back a proposal demanding more transparency on content moderation, highlighting ongoing governance and brand-safety concerns ahead of the annual meeting. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Meta’s challenge to Vermont’s social media addiction lawsuit, keeping legal exposure alive in a case centered on alleged harms to young users. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Meta’s challenge to Vermont’s social media addiction lawsuit, keeping legal exposure alive in a case centered on alleged harms to young users. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faces a new lawsuit from Santa Clara County over allegedly scam-related AI ads, adding another regulatory and reputational overhang tied to ad practices and user safety. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,014,978.24. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $510,025.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,933,071. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 95,471 shares of company stock valued at $60,616,955 over the last 90 days. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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