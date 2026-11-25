BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,437 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 43,799 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $206,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total transaction of $28,510,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on META. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $673.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report