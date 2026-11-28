Cunning Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 176.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,597,417 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,784,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $228,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 143,679 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $104,193,000 after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $117,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

More Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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