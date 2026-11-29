Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

See Also

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