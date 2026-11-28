Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,581 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 84,881 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $454,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $671.41 and its 200-day moving average is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $945.00 target price (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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