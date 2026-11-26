Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,046 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 510,299 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $409,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $672.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CICC Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total transaction of $28,510,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares in the company, valued at $131,515,624.16. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last 90 days. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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