49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Article: Meta's Muse shopping agent launches in UK

Meta expanded its Muse shopping assistant in the UK through partnerships with 14 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and JD Sports. The rollout could create new commerce and advertising opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Article: Meta delegation meets Congress in New Delhi

Meta’s executives in India held talks with the opposition Congress party amid protests over content restrictions. The discussions may matter to the company’s regulatory and operating environment, but no resolution was reported. Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan reported stock sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such planned transactions are less informative than discretionary selling, but insider sales can still add a modest cautionary signal.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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