Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1,051.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,679 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Cox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total value of $28,510,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,515,624.16. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Top Meta Platforms Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Stories

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