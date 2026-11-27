Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,732 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of Empirical Finance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 3,106 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 119,393 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $740.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total value of $21,359,386.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Key Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $672.47 and its 200 day moving average is $628.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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