Aspen Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.6% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aspen Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tenzing Financial LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,600. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

These are some of the META stories that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $671.41 and its 200 day moving average is $627.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

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Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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